Pierce Stevens turns the scoreboard for Neuqua Valley with great ground game in our boys’ play of the week, coming from the football field. The Neuqua Valley Wildcats are up 17-14 at halftime, facing Metea Valley Mustangs. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Pierce Stevens turns and runs through a flurry of football players

Wildcats get the ball back in the third quarter, and the ground game dominates as Pierce Stevens takes the handoff and finds the open lane up the left side. He slices past the defense and carves up a 36-yard touchdown. Let’s take another look at Stevens finding that open lane. He’s able to weave through the flurry of opponents and hit the gas no problem. This touchdown opened up a 10-point lead for the Wildcats, who went on to secure the victory against the Mustangs.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.