Sebastian Herrera of Waubonsie Valley dominates on defense with a save on a penalty kick

It’s a battle of the valleys as Waubonsie Valley faces off against Metea Valley, in a close game that came down to an overtime shootout with defense from Sebastian Herrera playing a key role. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Herrera dives for a block on the first shot attempt, then dives again to secure the ball

Metea Valley is shooting for a penalty kick against Waubonsie Valley. Waubonsie goalie Sebastian Herrera is locked in, and all over the attempt as he gets the penalty save for the Wariors.

Let’s see Herrera’s defense one more time. He gets in front of the penalty kick for a big stop and it looks like ball may spin into the goal, but Herrera gets on top of it, keeping the game level at 1-1 going into halftime. This gives Waubonsie the edge they need to take the win, with a final score 2-1 against Metea.

