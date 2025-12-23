Tre Watkins puts Metea on the board with a slam dunk for some big momentum in our Play of the Week. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s Mustangs vs Huskies in a boys basketball showdown between Metea Valley and Naperville North!

The Mustangs open the game with a slam dunk from Tre Watkins, creating some Metea momentum right out of the gate to put the Mustangs on the board. This was the first score of the game for Metea, and Watkins continued to perform for a great matchup!

