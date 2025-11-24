Trinity Jones’ spectacular showing for a record-breaking home opener

Trinity Jones’ spectacular showing brings in a record-breaking home opener. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Trinity Jones’ spectacular showing and new record

Naperville Central girls basketball is at their home opener, facing off against last season’s State Champion, Kenwood Academy.

Senior Trinity Jones is returning to the court after a season away due to injury. The Clemson recruit and All-State Forward puts up bucket after bucket in her return to the Redhawks’ home court, and in the final eight seconds of the game, Naperville Central is down by one point.

Jones sinks two free throws to secure the victory for Naperville, and not only that, but that second free throw broke Central’s single-game scoring record! Jones put up 43 points in one game, breaking the record that was held by fellow NCHS alum and recently retired WNBA star Candace Parker.

It was a stellar showing all game for Jones, which led to one free throw that marked a triumphant return, took down the state champion team, and set a new record for Naperville basketball!

