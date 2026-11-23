The girls’ Play of the Week brings us to the basketball court for the first time this year, featuring Neuqua Valley’s Vlera Maliqi in a battle against the clock. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Vlera Maliqi banks it in to beat the buzzer

The Wildcats are looking to get a shot up before the end of the third when Abby Dulinsky finds Maliqi, and it’s a bullseye to beat the buzzer! A great buzzer-beating play by Maliqi leads to the bank being open to secure the NSW Play of the Week.

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