Providence Catholic football and Benet Academy meet for a chance at postseason play

It's the final week of the IHSA regular season, as both Benet Academy and Providence Catholic football are 4-4 and one win away from playoff eligibility. The last time these two teams met was back in the second round of the playoffs in 2006, when Providence walked away with a 48-38 victory.

Two drives and two touchdowns

On the first drive of the game, Ryan Kubacki gives a pump fake, then launches a deep pass towards the sideline for Rocky Rosanova and he’s able to reel it in. He fumbles out of bounds but Benet moves the ball inside the ten-yard line just two minutes into play.

Moments later, Kubacki quickly throws to his left to Charlie Kane in flat. He takes some contact but crosses the goal line, giving Benet an early 7-0 lead with nine minutes left in the first quarter.

After advancing the ball downfield, Providence is working from Benet’s five-yard line. Leo Slepski fakes the handoff, scrambles to his left, and then tosses it just over the defenders to Alex Gibson for the touchdown. Both teams find the endzone on their opening drives. It’s 7-7, a little under five minutes left in the quarter.

Celtics score 28 unanswered points to take the halftime lead

Following a Benet punt, the Celtics are back on the move. Slepski drops back and looks towards Gibson again and he’s got another score for Providence. Their second connection gives the Celtics a 14-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

Looking to respond, Benet is back in the red zone. Kubacki drops back and throws deep in the endzone for Luke Doyle but Jaylen McMiller is able to win the one-on-one battle and secure the interception. Providence regains possession with seven minutes left in the half.

On the very next play, Slepski is going long again but this time it’s for Mitch Voltz and no one is going to catch him. Providence extends their lead to 21-7.

Redwings are back in possession. Kubacki once again looks Rosanova’s way but this one deflects right into the hands of McMiller for his second interception. The freshman is able to fight his way to the pylon and complete the pick-six, giving the Celtics a 28-7 lead halfway through the second quarter.

Providence Catholic football halts the Benet comeback

After an interception by Quinn Devine, Benet is working from the Providence five-yard line. Kubacki threads the needle with a pass to Rosanova and his diving effort is good for a Redwing touchdown. He’s shaken up on the play, but he’ll return to action later on. It’s a 28-14 game as teams go into the halftime break.

Fast-forward to the fourth quarter. Michael Dilworth gets a carry near the goal line and he crosses the plain with ease. The Celtics go up 35-14 with a little over nine minutes left in the game.

Now with under three minutes to play, Rosanova breaks free again and Kubacki doesn’t miss him. The senior’s second touchdown makes it 35-21, Benet goes on to score again late, but time runs out before the rally is completed.

Providence wins 35-28 and secures playoff eligibility, while the Redwings postseason hopes have most likely come to an end with five losses on the year.

