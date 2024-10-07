Quinn Morris lays out for an amazing touchdown to help Naperville North beat Lincoln-Way West

Our Boy’s Play of The Week comes from one the best quarterback and wide receiver duo’s in the state, as Jacob Bell and Quinn Morris connected for three Naperville North touchdowns against Lincoln Way West. This one, however, is the best not only in this game but also in the entire season! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Quinn Morris lays out for the Naperville North touchdown

About two minutes remain in the third quarter as Bell drops back to pass. He throws one to Morris in the endzone, who lays out for the catch with a knee in bounds! It’s a well-thrown ball and just a perfect catch from the transfer receiver to make it 31-26 Huskies.

We have to slow this one down once, or maybe even twice! Bell and Morris have combined for 558 yards, and 10 touchdowns this season, and now have combined for two NSW Play of The Week’s.

