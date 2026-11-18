The bowling balls are back on the racks, and the crosstown action for the District 203 boys bowling teams is underway at Fox Bowl. The Redhawks look to get back on track after losing their previous two matches, while the Huskies are at home for the first time all season. They look to pick up their first win over the Redhawks since 2021, as both sides are hungry for a victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks get rolling in game one

Brandon Blitek starts his match off strong for the visitors. His first shot of the day is straight up his alley and hits the bullseye in the pocket. The senior begins with a 200.

Also starting strong is teammate Ian Rottersman. In the next lane over, this shot is also on point and right on target for a strike. Thumbs up from Rottersman and high fives from his fellow bowlers.

But Huskie Logan Spencer is a split spare magnet. On his first frame, he takes on the 4-7-10, and is able to tightrope the ball up the gutter and slide the 4-pin into the 7-pin for the conversion

Later in the game, he faces the 5-7. It’s no issue for him, as he glances off the 5-pin, ricochets it into the 7-pin, and is 2-for-2 on split spare pickups.

Fellow Huskie Nick Alexandrov is an ace on strike shots early, rolling these two right on point and knocking down all ten for a couple of marks. He tallies a 178 in game one.

But leading the way early is Redhawk Blake Amptmann. This shot from the senior is a little high in the pocket, but it generates enough pin-action to sweep the pins off their feet. He can’t help but laugh with teammates, but he starts off with a 218.

Huskies hanging tough

In game two, Sean Mulvey carries the Redhawks momentum. With a banged-up finger, he shows it’s no issue rolling it right in the pocket for the strike.

Huskie Patrick Mullen counters. This shot takes a similar roll to Mulvey’s and clears the left side pins for a strike. All smiles from Mullen, as he ends the game with a 146.

Miles Skinner follows his teammate in suit. This straight shot from the Huskie has corner pin swag, tipping down the 10-pin for the strike.

Central’s Grayson Pfile looks to end game two nicely. As he smiles for the crowd watching, he throws it slightly off his mark, but the call for a clean up on lane 22 is heard. He gets all ten to fall, giving him the strike, and ends the day with a 590 series.

Moving up to the Redhawks varsity lineup is Kyle Smith Laqui. The senior takes a slow roll up the right side. The ball takes the line up to the pocket, and he bags the strike. He pumps his fist in triumph, giving Central more momentum.

But game three is when all the momentum breaks loose. Brandon Blitek scores his best on the season, striking eight-in-a-row from frames two through nine. The Redhawk senior flies towards the top of the leaderboard, finishing with a 258.

The Bowl-Dawgs keep pace with Jaden Brooks. It’s a pie in the face on this shot for the junior, but he has double corner pin swag for the strike, ending the game with a 184.

Cooper Pisano also makes the last game fitting for the season. The senior fires the ball right up the pocket, and shoots it down for the strike and a turkey. Certainly appropriate for this time of year. He ends the match with a 152 third game score.

But Ian Rottersman reaches into his bag of tricks. Facing a 1-3-7-9 split spare shot, he takes a page out of Logan Spencer’s book, firing it to the right side and sending the front two into the back two. More thumbs up from the Redhawk, as he ends the day with a 619 series.

Speaking of Logan Spencer, he ends his day on a high note, returning to strike formation on these two shots. The senior ends game three with a 193, and leads the Huskies with a 513 series.

Naperville Central gets back in the win column

But atop the leaderboards across the varsity level is Blake Amptmann. After a shaky game two, he bounces back in game three, rolling six-in-a-row, culminating in a 268 score and a series-leading 652. That powers the Redhawks past the Huskies as Naperville Central takes round one of the Crosstown series by a 3,095 to 2,453 tally over Naperville North. Central goes back on the road Wednesday to face Hinsdale South, while the Huskies face the Valley’s on Thursday, in another DVC showdown at Fox Bowl.

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