Redwing boys volleyball rallies past the Huskies for fifth straight win

Redwing boys volleyball is in action at Naperville North High School as Benet enters off five straight wins, including a three-set thriller against Waubonsie. The Huskies enter after a three-set defeat to Glenbard East and sit at 4-4 on the year.

Naperville North leads Benet for most of set one and takes it by two

It’s 4-3 Benet at the start of the first set, however, Grant Anderson of Naperville North jumps up to tie the game at 4.

The action keeps on going for North as Owen Hoag jumps up to deliver a kill shot for a 2-point lead. It’s 8-6 Huskies.

Down by two for the Redwings, and Vincent Cabay jumps up to deliver a point for Benet. They’re still down by one

Later on, Reed Hefley jumps up and two hands one down for the point.

The Huskies are still holding onto their lead. Ermuun Batchuluun dumps one over the net and gives North a 15-13 advantage.

Serving for Benet is Joseph Torrico, who sends the ball flying to junior Cade Falkman. The ball gets to Adam Hartung who delivers a huge smack to score a Huskie point.

Benet is down 22-20, and Aris Maurukas rises on the outside and hammers it home for the score. Wings are down by one.

The Huskies respond to close out the first set. Nick Sherrow puts it in a place that no Redwing can get to! Naperville North takes the first set 25-23.

Benet boys volleyball pulls away late in the second set and forces a third frame

Tied at 1 in set two, Grant Anderson jumps up to deliver a kill shot to make the score 2-1 for North.

Benet keeps on pushing as Hefley once again sends one down with power from the outside.

Hartung serves for the Huskies and delivers a good hit to the Redwings. Jacob Olejnik sets up Owen Sweeney, who scores off a strong kill for Benet. Redwings lead 7-5.

Next serve, Hefley sends it in with power as he picks up the Redwing ace! They lead by three.

The Huskies get right back into the contest. Cade Falkman finds Hartung, who ties the set at 11 from the outside position.

The Redwings pull away in set two, and Olejnik of Benet serves, and just like Hefley, he delivers an ace for the team.

Redwings with the ball, and Hefley jumps up for the kill. Benet takes the second set 25-16, and we go to a third frame.

Redwing boys volleyball squeak past the Huskies in set three

Tied at 1 in the third set and Maurukas delivers a kill off the wall for a 2-1 Benet lead.

Huskies have the ball, and Hartung attempts to score, but he gets blocked by the wall of Reed Hefley and Shane Walsh.

Tied at eight in set three, North finds Andrew Sullivan in the middle, who puts the Huskies up by one with the kill.

Batchuluun finds Grant Anderson on the outside for North, and he wastes no time powering down this kill. It’s 11-9 North.

Tied at 19, Ryan Pecak serves for Benet, and he delivers an ace to give Benet the lead.

The Redwings are passing the ball around, and like we’ve seen many times tonight, Maurukas scores from the outside. 21-19 Benet.

Just like we saw moments ago, Batchuluun finds Anderson, who delivers another kill for North.

It’s 23-22 Benet as Shane Walsh gets set up in the middle and taps the ball over the net. He gets it to drop, and Benet is on set and match point.

Hefley attempts a kill but gets denied by Falkman, but it’s only for Walsh to deliver the game winner on the rebound. His kill gives Benet the 25-23 set three victory, as the Redwings win an exciting three-set contest!