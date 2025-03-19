Redwing Tommy Bartenhagen dominates to lift Benet boys lacrosse past Naperville North

Benet boys lacrosse takes on Naperville North to open the 2025 IHSA season. The Huskies host the Redwings in a matchup between two programs that have had some great battles in recent years. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet immediately jumps to a five-goal lead against Naperville North boys lacrosse

The Redwings start out fast as senior attacker Tommy Bartenhagen gets past the Husky defense. Bartenhagen’s shot sneaks past the goalie for Benet’s first goal of the season.

North looks to respond to the early Benet tally, Husky Jake Springer passes to Evan Marschitz. Marschitz maneuvers past the defense as his shot bounces into the net for the goal! Both teams are tied with a goal apiece.

Benet leads 2-1 with less than two minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Henry Bartenhagen attacks from behind the goal as his shot finds the back of the net. Going into the second quarter, the Redwings lead 4-1.

After a defensive stop early in the second quarter, Tommy Bartenhagen pushes the pace as he throws a beautiful pass to Joseph Keating who splits two defenders for the long-range goal! Benet jumps out to a 5-1 lead.

With under a minute left until halftime, the North offense needs to build momentum going into the second half. Logan Francoeur recovers the ball to keep possession for the Huskies as he finds Jake Springer who shoots from long range and gives the home team a much needed score. Going into the half, Benet leads 6-2.

The Redwings look to keep their momentum going into the second half. The Benet offense swings the ball to Tommy Bartenhagen who scores his fourth goal of the game as the Redwings lead 7-2.

Naperville North boys lacrosse goes on a 4-0 run against Benet

Trailing big, the Huskies need to capitalize after a defensive stop. Behind the goal, Springer lulls the defense to sleep just before racing past the defender towards the goal, scoring through the contact to give the Huskies life as they trail 9-3.

North turns up their defensive intensity, not letting the Benet offense past them as Redwing Joseph Keating takes a tough shot but is blocked by Goalie Lincoln Malley for the much-needed stop with just over four minutes remaining.

With just under 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Huskies have to score quickly. With time running out, Marschitz gets off the shot just before the quarter expires and scores! The Huskies trail 9-4 going into the final quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, the blue and orange look to climb back into this one as they move the ball around the field. Senior Midfielder Dylan Kalman lines up and scores his first career goal as North trails 9-5.

Moments later North is back on offense. Marschitz is able to keep possession despite the tough Benet defense and finds cutting Kalman for another score! Benet leads 9-6. A 4-0 run has the Huskies right back in the game.

You’re not shaking Benet’s Tommy Bartenhagen

Late in the fourth quarter, the Redwings look to protect their lead. Tommy Bartenhagen continues his monster night as his shot speeds past the goalie for his ninth goal of the night.

An exciting start to the season as Benet Academy holds on and gets the road win 12-8 over Naperville North.