For the Play of the Week, it's Reese Valha showcasing her power.

For the Mustangs of Metea Valley, the softball season is underway as they host the Tigers of Plainfield North in a game featuring plenty of scoring and running over the home plate.

In an action-packed and exhilarating game, we start with Plainfield North’s Alex Sikora, who blasts a home run on a line drive to center field, sending Keira Suntken racing home to score, putting them up 2-0 early.

Reese Valha unloads on this pitch and sends this ball into left field for a solo home run. She found a pitch she could hit and she crushed it. What a play by the junior.

The Tigers then score ten more runs unanswered and emerge victorious, defeating Metea Valley in a barnburner with a final score of 27-15.

