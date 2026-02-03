Reid Montanari throws down a big slam to cap off a victory

Naperville North basketball player Reid Montanari goes up for the big-time slam in a crosstown win for the Huskies. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Reid Montanari throws it down in traffic

It’s always a big night when Naperville Central and Naperville North boys basketball meet on the hardwood. Late in the fourth quarter, Huskie guard Antonio Brown corrals a loose ball and finds big man Reid Montanari in the paint for the throw down. The big dunk is the exclamation point on a monster second half for Naperville North and earns Montanari, the NSW Play of the Week.

