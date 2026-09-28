Returning Benet coach joins son for his senior season

After trailing 1-0 to Mount Carmel, Senior captain Jack Welsey’s goal propelled the Redwings to victory—a moment that meant a lot to the team.

“I love that he does it for the team. I love the team’s reaction to it… And then being his dad and being on the sidelines and getting a result like that. Yeah. Couldn’t be better,” Sean Wesley shared. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

An exciting opportunity

Jack’s father, Sean Wesley, knows this program well. He led Benet boys soccer from 2010 through 2022, and helmed the 2019 team that won the 2A state championship.

But four years ago, he stepped away when Jack entered the program. It was a decision that gave his son the chance to make the experience his own.

Upon the arrival of Jack’s senior season this fall, Sean returned to the coaching box, this time as an assistant.

“I think it was exciting for both me and Jack. I hope for Jack that his senior year that we could kind of spend it together. We both love the game. We both love the school. We both love high school soccer.”

But when Redwing head coach Matt Klosterman reached out about the potential opening, the decision wasn’t just Sean’s to make.

“It was a conversation at the dinner table… ‘Would you want me to do this?’ And I think me and Jack are a lot alike of he wants to win as bad as I want to win. And I think he thought maybe I could help a little bit with that. So he was all on board,” said Sean.

Jack sees how unique the situation is. “He’s kind of been my unofficial coach my entire life. So to make it official was pretty cool.”

Balancing being a dad and coach

The two are mindful of keeping some boundaries.

“We try to leave the soccer on the soccer field and at home, it’s just a dad and son. So obviously there’s a little bit of crossover, but we try to separate the two.”

Jack says his dad treats him like any other player.

“I think he treats everyone equally, and me included.”

Though he says his dad might be a little tougher on him.

“I would say he’s harder on me, but I think it’s all within reason.”

Sean admits the difficulty: “I think the hard part for me is not being hard on him and giving him some grace and allowing him to make mistakes just like I would any other player.”

Sean says his different role on the team this time around helps keep that in check.

“Being the assistant coach and not being the head coach allows me to be a dad and a coach, right? I’m not the final say here. Klosterman is in charge.”

Setting an example

“They both love it, too. And so, you know, seeing that every day makes for [a] good vibe,” said Benet Academy Boys Soccer Head Coach Matt Klosterman.

Jack has a leadership role of his own with the team, as a captain for the Redwings.

“He’s the hardest worker… he’s a guy who, after practice, he runs extra on his own. I mean, all the time he goes, he goes to the gym on off days. He’s, you know, looking at film. He’s just that guy who he wants to be great, and he shows everybody, ‘Oh, here’s how it goes.’,” added Matt Klosterman.

These are all qualities Sean has watched his son build for years.

“I love watching that. I love watching him… find a way onto the varsity team. He found a way to be a starter. He found a way to have success and helped the team win games,” Sean said.

He continued: “That makes me super proud that they think he’s doing the right things and putting in the work, and that he’s a good example for the younger players.”

Getting the most out of the season

But behind it all, Sean notes there’s a bigger reason this season matters.

“He’s 18, he’s going to be off to school soon. This [is] kind of our last chance, our last go-around. And why not take advantage of that opportunity.”

“To get to spend these couple [of] months together every day and really be connected both on the field and off the field… it gives us something meaningful that we both love to talk about and discuss and debate and work on every day.”

And Jack knows just how unique the opportunity is.

“Not a lot of people get to have their dad as a coach, especially during their senior season. And I think we just try to make the most of it.”

Passing time, making memories in a game the two of them both love.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Ryan Haywood.

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