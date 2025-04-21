Riley Silvers connects for two home runs to propel Naperville Central softball past Naperville North

Naperville Central softball needed a spark trailing 3-1 against rival Naperville North, and Riley Silvers delivered with a golden performance. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Riley Silvers connects for some Silver-powered fireworks

After a Huskie home run, Silvers steps up in the bottom of the fifth and crushes one over the centerfield fence to cut the deficit to one.

In the top of the sixth, with the game now tied at three, she steps to the plate again and sends another blast soaring over the left-center wall. Two home runs in two at-bats— the Redhawks take a 5-3 lead thanks to some Silver-powered fireworks.

Naperville Central rides the momentum and scores seven unanswered to take down North, 8-3.

Riley Silvers: two home runs, one unforgettable inning, and our Girls Play of the Week.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.