Robert Hargrove narrowly wins 100-yard butterfly for Naperville Central

This week’s Boys Play of The Week comes from the pool, as Robert Hargrove of Naperville Central narrowly beats out a rival Huskie in the 100-yard butterfly. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Robert Hargrove a close race for Naperville Central

In lane five Allen Xu takes a slim lead over Redhawk Robert Hargrove in lane four. However, as we get close to the finish line Hargrove just edges past Xu to take the top spot with a time of 55.47 seconds, beating out Xu, who finishes just .12 seconds behind!

We’ll see the finish at the wall again, as the Redhawks just beat North by the score of 103-99. Hargrove’s finish helps Central to the crosstown win!

