Romeoville boys soccer completes the comeback against Neuqua Valley

We are at Fichtel Field at Marmion Academy for the IHSA Regional Semifinal between Neuqua Valley and the Romeoville boys soccer. The Wildcats finished fourth in the DVC and enter this matchup off a 3-1 win against Dekalb. The Spartans finished third in the Suburban Prairie Conference and enter tonight’s match on a two-game winning streak. The winner of this match will play Metea Valley in the regional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua takes an early 2-0 lead

The Wildcats start us off here with a throw in as the Spartans defense tries to clear the ball away, but it bounces straight to Neuqua. Dominic Landato delivers a nice pass to his teammate Parker Kurtenbach and he slots it into the back of the net and the Wildcats lead 1-0.

The Wildcats keep the pressure on as the Spartans turn the ball over. Kurtenbach decides to take the shot, but goalkeeper Alex Duda gets a hand to it but gives up a rebound and Landato is there to tap the ball in. The Wildcats are up 2-0 early in the first half.

Corner kick for the Wildcats as they try to make it three goals in the first half. Andrew Tedrow crosses this ball into the box as Kurtenbach goes for the header, but Duda is able to make the save.

Spartans flip the script before half

The Spartans are on the attack as Isaiah Pina finds an open Manny Casillas and he buries his shot into the back of the net. The Spartans are back in this one as they’re down by one.

Throw in for the Spartans as Pina goes for the header and he scores the equalizer, we’re all tied at two with 20 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Spartans have momentum as they look to take the lead. Casillas takes a shot, but it goes straight to Wildcat goalkeeper Nick Varrone for the save and we stay tied at two.

Josh Silvar launches this ball across the field for Romeoville, and it finds its way to Pina. He is able to beat out two Wildcat defenders and the goalkeeper and buries his shot into the net. The Spartans come back from a 2-0 deficit and now lead by one going into halftime.

Romeoville boys soccer advances to regional finals

The Wildcats look to get back on track as Daniel Vivero Jr. looks to make something happen. He passes the ball to Landato and he rips a shot but it goes just wide of the net.

The Spartans get an opportunity to try to extend their lead over the Wildcats as Juan Jimenez goes for goal, but his shot also goes wide of the net.

Corner kick late in the match for the Wildcats. Tedrow delivers a cross and the ball bounces around before falling to Justin Senese who takes a shot, but Duda makes a clutch save.

The Spartans hang on to defeat the Wildcats 3-2 and will move on to the Regional Final on Saturday to take on Metea Valley.

