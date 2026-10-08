Romeoville flag football uses late score to top Benet in regional championship

The flag football playoffs continue as the Benet Academy Redwings take on the Romeoville Spartans in the regional finals.

Entering as the ninth seed, the Redwings look to build off their momentum following their 37-6 win over Downers Grove South. However, the Spartans look to continue proving why they’re the top seed in the sectional after their 26-6 win over Plainfield East. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Spartans strike first

Into the first quarter with the Spartans offense inside the red zone. Quarterback Alynah Barin rolls left before finding senior Milan Cadet for the touchdown. The Spartans lead 6-0 after a missed extra point.

Looking to respond on offense, Redwing quarterback Ava Mersinger throws a laser to Alice Doyle, who races through the Spartan defense for a big gain.

Benet catches fire

Later in the drive, Mersinger rolls out to her left, looking for a receiver and just avoids the sack before finding receiver Makenna Harbauer in the end zone for the touchdown! Going into the second, the Redwings lead 7-6 after the Sofia Heggie extra point.

Late into the second quarter, the Spartans look to take the lead back going into halftime. Quarterback Alynah Barin looks for Milan Cadet but is intercepted by Esther Lynn Rossi. Going into the break, the Redwings lead 7-6.

The Benet offense looks to start off the second half strong as Ava Mersinger finds freshman Brooke Petty to set the offense up near midfield.

Now inside the red zone, Redwings running back Taylor DeCoste catches the pitch and puts on a few moves on the Spartan defense before being stopped inside the five-yard line.

Moments later, the Mersinger to Petty duo comes up with another big play as Mersinger finds the freshman in the end zone for the touchdown! The Redwings lead 14-6 with just under six minutes in the third.

Romeoville converts on fourth downs to stay alive

On the ensuing possession for the Romeoville offense, Alynah Barin fakes the handoff to Milan Cadet and throws a dime to Kacey Foust to get inside Redwing territory. Going into the fourth, the Spartans are on the move, still trailing 14-6.

Early in the fourth, the Redwing defense looks to get the third-down stop as Eve Sterbenz gets the huge sack on Alynah Barin to force a fourth down.

The Spartans need a fourth-down conversion to extend the drive as Alynah Barin finds Milan Cadet for another big conversion before getting stopped inside the ten-yard line.

Alynah Barin rolls out and lobs it up for Kacey Foust, who comes down with the catch for the touchdown! The Redwings still lead 14-12 after a missed two-point conversion.

After forcing the Redwing punt, the Spartans look to retake the lead. Alynah Barin keeps it herself and weaves through the Redwing defenders to move the chains.

With two minutes remaining in regulation, it’s third and goal for Romeoville. Alynah Barin avoids the pass rush and finds receiver Kacey Foust in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead score! The Spartans take an 18-14 lead as Benet has one final chance to go back in front.

Spartans make the plays late to win the regional championship

It’s third and long for the Redwings. Ava Mersinger looks for Brooke Petty but is intercepted by senior Stefania Garcia, who returns it inside Redwing territory, sealing the win for the Spartans.

Romeoville hangs on for the regional championship victory 18-14 over Benet Academy. What a season from the Redwings, who see their eleven-game winning streak come to an end.

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