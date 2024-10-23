Romeoville scores two outside the box goals to beat Waubonsie in the Regional semis

Romeoville and Waubonsie Valley meet up at Naperville Central for a Regional Semifinals in boys soccer. The Warriors are coming off a loss to the Regional host Redhawks, while the Spartans have not lost a game since September 24. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Romeoville boys soccer opens the night with some great play inside the box

About five minutes in, Romeoville’s Angel Bracho crosses one to the far post where it goes through the hands of the goalie and to the foot of Sebastian Cervantes! He puts the Spartans on the board early on.

Warrior Gabrielle Pizzo is threatening from the left wing. He dribbles to get open and crosses to the front post where he has a man, but Romeoville’s Saul Garcia is there to soak it up. The Spartans hold a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Waubonsie scores but Romeoville adds two more and sets up a rematch of the 2022 State Championship

About 14 minutes into the second half, Waubonsie’s Lachlan Ladd sends a low corner past a herd of players before Amiel Nichani sends it into the back of the net. We’re all square at one.

Eight minutes later, the Spartans respond as Anthony Cuevas sends a screamer towards the goal and scores to break the tie. What a strike, as Romeoville leads 2-1.

Nichani has the ball in the corner for WV, he dribbles to break free, crossing one into the box to Cade Valek who goes for goal, but Garcia makes the acrobatic save! It’s still 2-1 Spartans with 15 minutes left.

Moments later, Bracho of Romeoville sneaks from behind for the steal and seals the deal with this long-distance goal. Romeoville defeats Waubonsie 3-1, and will now play Naperville Central in the Regional Finals, a rematch of the 2022 State Championship.