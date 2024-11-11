Rosary wins third straight girls swimming sectional and Naperville area swimmers move on to state

Rosary and all our Naperville area schools are among the teams competing in today’s IHSA Girls Swimming Sectional at Metea Valley. All swimmers are fighting for a spot at next weekend’s state meet in Westmont. Neuqua Valley won the DVC title last weekend, while Rosary swimming enters as last year’s Sectional and IHSA State Champion. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Rosary Swimming opens the day with a commanding win in the 200-yard medley relay

Let’s begin the day with the 200-yard medley relay. It’s a close start before Rosary takes advantage of the team of Abby Moore, Elizabeth Nawrocki, Ariyana Nieckula, and Bella Wojtowicz with a time of 1:42.62. Neuqua Valley’s Natalie Sierzanowski, Marissa Kondrasheva, Emily Wu, and Sophia Labarre come in second place while Naperville Central’s very own Shannon Hsu, Natalie Vogel, Lauren Eschmeyer, and Alexa Goldstone get third. Benet, Waubonsie, and Naperville North also qualify their teams for the state meet.

Benet’s Lucy Rooney and Neuqua’s Sofia Piater pick up wins

As we dive into the 200-yard freestyle event, Benet’s very own Lucy Rooney comes out strong as she takes the lead, she is still able to hold the lead and finishes first place in the event with a time of 1:51.22. Neuqua Valley’s Carolina Piater finishes in third place, qualifying for state as well.

Going into the 50-yard freestyle, as this event speeds through, Wildcat Sofia Piater takes the lead and wins the race with a time of 23.77, just beating Anna Honcharuk from Waubonsie Valley. Labarre from Neuqua Valley, and Redhawks Lauren Eschmeyer and Alexa Goldstone all finish with state qualifying times.

Rosary swimming continues to shine and sets a new pool record

Moving on to the 100-yard fly, Rosary gets back into the win collum with Nieckula finishing with a time of 55.48. Eschmeyer from Naperville Central, Neuqua’s Wu, and Sierzanowski, along with Bella Plude and Abbey Brown from Waubonsie Valley also qualify for state.

We are in for the long haul for the 500-yard freestyle as Rosary continues to take the lead tonight with Paige Kowal finishing with a time of 4:55.87. However, swimmers like Caroline Piater from Neuqua Valley, Molly Schalk from Metea Valley, and Annika Anderson from Neuqua Valley all qualify for state based on their times in this event.

Moving back into the relays with the 200-yard freestyle relay event, the start of the race gets off to an even start. Rosary’s Becky Rentz, Nieckula, Kowal, and Olivia Moore jump out to a big lead and don’t look back. The beads set a new pool record with a time of 1:33.70. Benet’s Rooney, Imogen Duffy, Abby Morrissey, Clare Donnelly, and Neuqua Valley’s Sophia Labarre, Sofia Piater, Alice Meng, and Sierzanowski also qualify for state with second and third place finishes. Waubonsie, Central, and North round out the top six and all will send their teams to the state meet.

Neuqua and Waubonsie Valley finish in second and third in the 400-yard free relay

Our last event of the night is underway in the 400-yard relay freestyle. This one always brings the hype, and Rosary once again gets the win with Nieckula, Becky Rentz, Nawrocki, and Kowal. Neuqua Valley also finishes in second with Sofia Piater, Carolina Piater, Meng, and Sierzanowski. Waubonsie Valley is the last state qualify relay team with Calin Ball, Malini Madiman, Brown, and Honcharuk.

Rosary wins the Metea Valley sectional, which was highlighted by setting a new pool record! Every Naperville-area team will have at least one swimmer at next weekend’s state meet.

