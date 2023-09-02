Ryan Kubacki Jr. connects with Pat Pitello for the Redwing touchdown

Our boys play of the week comes from the Benet Academy football game against Moline. Quarterback Ryan Kubacki Jr. and wide receiver Pat Pitello connect for a touchdown. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Pat Pitello makes a sliding grab

At the end of the first, Kubacki Jr. takes the snap and surveys the field. He can’t find anyone open right away and scrambles around some Moline Defenders. The Benet quarterback launches one on the run to Pitello who makes an outstanding sliding touchdown grab. The refs talk it over and agree that Pitello did indeed stay in bounds.

To the slow-mo we go, and here you can get a better glimpse of the great catch. Benet goes on to win the game 38-7.

More action from the Benet game

The Redwings’ offense was just too much for the Maroons. Kubacki Jr. scrambled for a touchdown in addition to a few more with his arm.

Benet ended the night as they started by scoring through the air. Kubacki throws it to Rosanova, who comes down with the grab.

