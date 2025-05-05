Safa Jeffery controls the cross and scores low for Neuqua Valley soccer

With a 10-3 record, Neuqua Valley girls soccer has already reached its highest win total since 2019. Forward, Safa Jeffery, helps lead the Wildcats past rivals Waubonsie Valley with a great play from just inside the box. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Safa Jeffery controls a cross from Addison Guskey to put Neuqua Valley up 2-0

Sydney Michalak throws it to Addison Guskey, who breaks free and sends a nice pass to Jeffery. She brings it down with her chest, fires low, and scores to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 2-0 at halftime.

Let’s slow it down for one more look! It’s a perfect arcing pass from Guskey, and the touch is just as good from Jeffery.

