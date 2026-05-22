Saint Charles East boys lacrosse shuts down Naperville Central

Saint Charles East has arrived at Naperville Central for the postseason in boys’ lacrosse. The Redhawks serve as the number 7 seed while Saint Charles East enters as the number 10 seed. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Saints turn up the score sheet

The Saints get off to a 1-0 start in the first quarter. Alex Wilko fires off to the side towards the goal for the score.

Wilko has the ball in hand and goes for the assist by passing to Anthony Solare, and throws it in the net to keep the scoring going for the Saints.

The Redhawks get the offense going

Central is down by three, but Jake Walbert is on the assist, throwing to Declan Burke, and the captain snaps a shot in for a goal. The Redhawks are back within two.

The Saints are still in action. Christian Hirniak goes for a quick pass to Frankie Solare, who shoots down low for a goal.

The second quarter is underway with Jake Walbert passing to Declan Burke, who catapults the ball down low for another Redhawk goal.

Later on, Chase Isacson has the ball, he throws an overhead pass to Anthony Solare, who scores, throwing a rocket past the goalie.

The Solares continue to thrive for St. Charles; Frankie Solare gets the pass from Isacson, and he goes for the goal while tripping on the turf. It’s 10-5, Saints.

The Redhawks remain committed, with Aiden Chin passing to Jake Walbert and securing a score down low for a much-needed goal.

The Saints team up here with Chase Isacson passing to Anthony Solare. Solare throws a return to Jack Galivan, who keeps his team in front with another goal.

Walbert has the ball in hand, and he goes for a quick goal to keep the Redhawks in the game.

With seconds remaining in the 2nd quarter, Alex Wilko of St. Charles East runs past the defense and puts the ball inside the net for a goal. St. Charles East leads 14-8 at halftime.

St. Charles East advances in sectional play

About three minutes into the third quarter, Christian Hirniak runs along the defense to go for the net and score.

Naperville Central responds to the challenge, Jake Walbert throws the ball under the Saints’ defense and to the net for a goal with assistance from Declan Burke.

The Saints still have the lead as the sun sets, Christian Hirniak continues to lead the team, rifling the ball to the net for another goal.

Central defender Nate Sadowski is on the run; he sprints all the way to the net and throws a clear shot to the net for a Redhawk goal.

We go to the 4th quarter, and the Saints get long-distance passes. Isacson passes to Christian Hirniak and finds Anthony Solare, who makes his way to the open net for a goal to keep the Hawks out of reach.

Both teams go down swinging, but it’s Saint Charles East coming home with an 18-13 win, closing out Naperville Central’s season in the first round of sectional play.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.