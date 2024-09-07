Sean Sample hits game winning field goal to lift Minooka football past Neuqua Valley

It’s week two of Friday Night Lights and Minooka football from the Southwest Prairie Conference hosts the Neuqua Valley Wildcats who are on the road for a second straight week. Last season it was the Wildcats who took the 10-6 win, as they try to make it consecutive seasons with a win over the Indians. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Minooka opens the game in front 13-0 but Neuqua Valley responds right before the half

Minooka gains first possession and it’s a catch by Kooper Fisher who then latterolls it to Ty Couch. He picks up a chunk of yards to move the chains.

Later in the drive Zane Caves finds Couch on a screen, who breaks some tackles and gets the Indians closer to the red zone.

The Indians cap off their opening drive with a four-yard rush from Hayden Bowman. The extra point is missed and Minooka leads 6-0.

The Indians hold Neuqua Valley to a three-and-out, and drive down the field as Caves connects with Jaden Boe, who does a good just of securing and reaching for the endzone. The Indians lead 13-0.

Neuqua Valley finally finds positive yards on their next drive as Kiet Truong connects with Sean Anashel for 17 yards.

The drive ends the way it started as Truong rolling to his right finds a wide-open Anshel as the Wildcats make it 13-7. That score stays the same as the game heads into halftime.

Both defenses stand tall in the third quarter

In the third quarter, Neuqua Valley is starting to gain momentum. Ryan Mascari sacks Caves for a big loss ending the Minooka drive.

Truong and the offense picking up on the momentum finds Anshel on third and four, who goes up to get the ball keeping the drive alive. Three plays later faced with third and seven Truong finds Anshel again as the two single-handedly keep the offense going.

Minooka stands tall and forces a three and out, but the Wildcat defense again continues to stop the Indian running game. This time Zachary Schaefer gets in the backfield.

Ryan Mascari falls on the ball for Neuqua and the Wildcats pick up momentum

As the game shifts midway through the fourth quarter, Neuqua Valley is looking to get the ball back for its offense. Caves and the exchange with the running back doesn’t go as planned and Mascari falls on it. The Wildcats have some life.

Driving down the field, Neuqua Valley gives it right back to Minooka as they cough the ball up themselves ending a promising drive.

Neuqua’s defense stops Minooka from scoring and on the ensuing possession Truong finds a seem and nearly had himself a touchdown as William Mutz stops him with the shoelace tackle.

Plays later with 2:10 left in the game on fourth and eight, Truong rolls right sees nobody open, and calls his own number. He gives the Wildcats their first lead of the game, 14-13.

With under a minute left, Neuqua Valley sacks Caves as they are faced with fourth and twenty-two to keep the game alive. Avoiding the rush Caves heaves it to Fisher who makes the catch.

Sean Sample sets the example with game winning kick for Minooka football over Neuqua Valley

This sets up Sean Sample for a 27-yard field goal with four seconds left as it goes through the uprights and Minooka wins 16-14. They move to 2-0 as Neuqua Valley falls to 0-2.