Sebastian Hayes leads Naperville Central football to a perfect start after two ACL tears

"It feels great being back on the field after a long two years of just injuries. I'm happy to be back on the field with all the guys I grew up with playing football and we are doing pretty good so it's even more fun when you're winning," said Naperville Central Central senior quarterback Sebastian Hayes.

This is Naperville Central senior quarterback Sebastian Hayes who is playing football for the first time in two years after not one, but two ACL tears. The first ACL tear happened on his right knee on the first play of his sophomore season. Following months of rehab in an attempt to return to the field, he tore his left ACL during the offseason before his junior year. After that second tear, his passion for the game began to slip.

“After the second ACL tear, I was mad about it. I didn’t think football was my sport anymore and that I would be done with it. But I wanted to play my final year with the guys I grew up with, and that meant the most to me,” said Hayes.

Strong support brings Hayes back to the gridiron

After countless physical therapy sessions, and with the support of doctors, teammates, coaches and family, Hayes was ready to return to the gridiron for his senior campaign. From the start of summer camps through the midway point of the season, the signal-caller has gotten more comfortable under center while receiving extra treatment before practices.

“We have compression boots in the trainer’s office. I do those every day before practice just to get my legs ready. I also will foam roll and stretch, and, I try to eat as clean as I can without losing size to keep my inflammation down,” said Hayes.

Proper precautions taken

Hayes also wears a knee brace on his left knee during the games to help prevent a potential injury. The last time Hayes played a full football season was in the fall of 2021. After two seasons of rehab and setbacks, Head Coach Mike Ulreich was ready to get Hayes going but took extra precautions so the six-foot-four senior would be ready for week one.

“We just needed to see him decelerate. It’s not like he took a ton of reps, but we just needed to see him run and come to balance. So it was good to see him be able to do that this summer,” said Naperville Central football coach Mike Ulreich.

“In July and August, at times, he was slightly unsettled or rushed some things, and he’s just so much calmer, and the game has slowed down for him a lot. I think that’s been the most significant difference when you watch him play,” said Ulreich.

There was a lot of rust to knock off when the season arrived, and Hayes didn’t have the strongest start in his first game. Against Hinsdale Central, he threw two interceptions, but the rest of the teammates had his back, and the Hawks came out with a 24-13 victory. Hayes was able to learn from those mistakes and clear the mental hurdle of physically getting through a full game, while helping his team to a win.

“My mindset was more about getting through the game and not making mistakes. I soon realized after that game that I just need to go out there, have fun, and take advantage of every moment out there,” said Hayes.

Strong play leads to a strong start for Hayes and the Redhawks

Now, Hayes continues to grow as a player and settle under center while having fun. Thanks in large part to his dual-threat ability at quarterback, the Redhawks are off to a 7-0 start, with Hayes scoring at least one touchdown in every game. His confidence has grown in himself, and his teammates, who are thrilled to have him back as the signal caller.

“He’s a talented kid, and you can see that even when he came in his freshman year. It’s heartbreaking for his sophomore and junior year to be taken away from him I played with him my whole life, and it’s just great to see him perform in front of everybody,” said Naperville Central running back Aiden Clark.

With a playoff spot secured and the postseason only a few weeks away, the Hawks have two big tests against Sandburg and the top-ranked team in Illinois, Lincoln-Way East to end the regular season. A deep postseason run is on the table for the Red and White. While he is still determining if he will continue to play at the next level, Sebastian Hayes hopes to end his prep football career on a high note.

“I’m just excited for finishing off to see the regular season strong and going into playoffs. I want to bring a state championship to the school, that’s my dream,” said Hayes.

