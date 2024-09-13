Sergio Polanco’s go ahead goal helps Benet Academy boys soccer get by Waubonsie Valley

Fresh off a win over Metea Valley the Waubonsie Valley Warriors hit the road for big nonconference matchup against Benet Academy. The Redwings are looking to put a winning streak together after a 7-0 victory over Marist. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings are on the attack looking for that first goal, but Warrior goalie Sebastian Herrera falls on the ball for the save.

Warriors go the other way eying their first goal Lucas Garcia’s kick sails over the net.

Will Khazen strikes first for the Wings

Benet tries again and this time it pays off with Will Khazen in the right place at the right time for the goal to make it 1-0 Redwings.

Waubonsie hopes to find the equalizer with Jordan Rich but goalie Patrick Stasch is not letting that ball go into his living room. The score remains 1-0 Benet heading into the break.

Lachlan Ladd continues his big week

In the second half the Warriors finally break through with Lachlan Ladd, who scored the game winner against Metea. Ladd strikes the left corner from a distance and this game is tied at 1-1.

Momentum stays with the Warriors defensively and Herrera charges out for another save.

The Warriors with a corner kick but the ball finds a sea of red and the foot of Matt Donaghey who clears it.

Sergio Polanco gives Benet boys soccer the lead for good

The Redwings have the ball again and it’s Sergio Polanco with the strike that finds the right corner and Benet retakes the lead 2-1. All the excitement calls for a celebration dance from Polanco and the Wings.

Waubonsie Valley has one last but there’s Stasch with another save to secure a 2-1 victory for Benet Academy boys soccer.

