Shane Torres throws out two runners for Waubonsie Baseball

Waubonsie Valley baseball took on Willowbrook, where Shane Torres shined behind the plate. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Shane Torres throws two runners out at second base for Waubonsie Valley Baseball

He throws out two runners at second base, first with this missile in the first inning. Then, Torres quickly rises and beats the runner at second with the throw! Let’s take another look at the two plays.

Waubonsie Valley is coming off its first Regional Title in 10 years and is looking to win back-to-back Regionals for the first time since 2005.

