Shane Torres walk-off lifts Waubonsie Valley baseball over Naperville North

Waubonsie Valley baseball hosts Naperville North for a DVC baseball matchup. The Warriors come off an 8-4 win over Glenbard East, while the Huskies look to bounce back after a walk-off loss to Benet, 2-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Pitchers duel, and good defense from Waubonsie Valley baseball and Naperville North

The sun is shining in the top of the first with Waubonsie’s Seth Gilliland on the mound. North’s Matt Sonnenschein steps up and sends a fly ball deep to left field, but Aidan Kornak makes a running grab against the wall! A huge catch early on, and Kornak is okay after the collision.

With two outs and two strikes, Gilliland freezes Brady Marino for a strikeout to end the inning.

On the bump for the Huskies is Yash Desai. He pitches to Waubonsie’s Connor Beren, who lines a single to left. An outfield error allows Beren to advance to second base.

In the second inning, Matt Cantrell steps up for North but gets struck out by Gilliland. Then, Charlie Madzinski grounds one to Waubonsie’s Hiroshi Wong, who throws to Beren at first to end the frame. Still scoreless.

After a quiet stretch, we jump to the fifth inning. Caden Vorwick bounces a grounder to second base and beats the throw for a single.

Sam Steele puts North on the board, and Connor Beren responds with the RBI single

Later, Sam Steele lays down a bunt with Vorwick sprinting home for the game’s first run. Steele is thrown out at first, but the Huskies grab a 1-0 lead.

Bottom of the fifth, Waubonsie answers back. Connor Beren rips a grounder into right field, bringing Noah Pilon across home plate to tie the game at 1-1.

Shane Torres walks it off for Waubonsie baseball

In the top of the sixth, Vorwick is back at the plate but grounds into a double play—Owen Roberts fields it cleanly and flips to Ryan Lucas at second, who fires to first to complete the turn.

On to the seventh. Danny McGuigan takes over on the mound for Waubonsie and gets Matt Cantrell swinging for the strikeout.

Two outs later, McGuigan finishes the inning with another K, this time freezing Sam Steele.

Into the bottom of the seventh, still tied 1-1 with just seven total hits between both teams. Shane Torres steps up for Waubonsie with runners on first and second. He launches a deep fly to right field, and Owen Roberts races home for the walk-off winner!

The Warriors storm the field as Waubonsie Valley takes it 2-1, improving to 7-3 in DVC play!