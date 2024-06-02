Shannon Earley scores seven goals in the State Semis for Benet Lacrosse

Benet Academy girls lacrosse played in the state semis, where Shannon Earley scored seven goals to help the Redwings move on to the finals. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

All-State Shannon Earley leads Benet Lacrosse to the finals

The Notre Dame commit has played the last four years with the Redwings, including being a part of the last state qualifying team in 2021. She felt dominant in the semis against Lake Forest, scoring seven of Benet’s 18 goals. Heading into the contest, Earley scored 104 goals and 33 assists across just 24 games!

Benet would beat Lake Forest 18-6, but fall to Loyola Academy in the final. It’s still the best season in program history!

