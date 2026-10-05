Shavi Wijesinghe’s finesse shot gets through the defense

In the final home matchup for the Redhawks, Naperville Central girls tennis hosts the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Shavi Wijesinghe shows off the speed

We head to the two-doubles court, where Shavi Wijesinghe’s quick reflexes with the racquet launch the ball to the other side before any motion for a return. The Redhawks’ performance soars high as our girls play of the week.

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