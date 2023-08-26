Six touchdowns help Benet Academy football to a season-opening win over Oak Forest

Football Fridays are back and the Benet Academy football faithful are more than ready for some gridiron action! Benet kicks off the 2023 season by welcoming Oak Forest to their home turf, with junior quarterback Ryan Kubacki Jr. making his first start. After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, the Redwings are looking to rebound in a big way. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A close first quarter

After forcing a three and out, the Redwings find themselves in a goal-line situation on their first possession. Kubacki Jr. follows some big blocks and scores the first touchdown of the season. Benet is up 6-0 just five minutes into play.

On the Bengals next possession, wide receiver Josh Dawson takes the lateral pass and then heaves it downfield to Andrew Dawson for a big gain into Benet territory.

Moments later, Oak Forest is knocking on the door, Luke Sparacino fakes the inside handoff, then takes it in himself to knot things up at six a piece with under five minutes left in the first quarter.

Benet is back in the red zone again. Kubacki Jr. throws a screen pass to Pat Pitello, where he makes a couple of defenders miss, tip-toes the sideline, and then dives into the pylon for the touchdown. The Redwings go up 12-6 in the final moments of the 1st quarter.

Benet Academy football starts to pull away

Now in the 2nd quarter, Pitello reels in another screen pass, and he’s able to squeeze by a couple of Bengals and score his second touchdown of the night. Benet opens up a 19-6 lead with 3:45 in the half.

Looking for some momentum going into the half, Sparacino drops back, but Joe Rodi and Nicholas Glover burst through the line of scrimmage for the sack. The Redwings head to halftime with a 19-6 lead.

Moving on to the second half, Kubacki Jr. looks to his left, then takes off with some big blocks clearing the way. He pulls away from the defense and tacks on another six points to the lead. It’s now 26-6 with 9:40 left in the 3rd.

Later in the quarter, Kubacki Jr. drops back and launches a beautiful deep ball to Rocky Rosanova down the sideline, and he’s knocked out near the 10-yard line.

Benet ices the game with two great plays

A few plays later, Kubacki Jr. continues to make plays with his legs. He beats the Bengals around the edge and sneaks into the corner of the endzone. That one makes it a 33-6 game with 2:05 left in the 3rd.

With the game well in hand, the Redwings are going for 40. Kubacki Jr. lofts a pass to Rosanova in the corner of the endzone, and his toe-dragging catch is good for the touchdown. They are victorious in the season opener with a 40-6 win over Oak Forest. Benet Academy football will take on IC Catholic Prep next week.

