Skye Sanford makes Naperville Central history at girls bowling sectionals

We’re just one step away from the IHSA state girls bowling tournament as the sectional round is here. Skye Sanford from Naperville Central and Shelly Hess from Metea Valley competing at the Hinsdale Central sectional as individuals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Skye Sanford continues to soar for the Redhawks

Sanford is the only two time sectional qualifier in Redhawk program history. The senior continues to break new ground with a 224 final game of the morning session as part of a 591, a new school record for a three game series.

Shelly Hess, a member of the Metea Valley state qualifying team from last season, helped her Mustangs to another DVC championship this winter. Although she comes up just shy of making the state cut, it’s a season and career to be proud of!

Willowbrook takes the lead after the first three games, just ahead of York. Both teams are heading to state along with Addison Trail, although Leyden comes from behind to win the sectional crown.

Sanford right on the edge of qualifying for state. She ends the day with a strike and a school record score of 1114. And that is just enough to become the first girls bowling state qualifier in Naperville Central history. What a season for the senior.

Waubonsie Valley back in the sectional mix

Over at the Oswego East sectional, Waubonise Valley has two individual bowlers competing in Mackenzie Ondrejcak and Mya Zatloukal. Lockport and Oswego are two of the favorites to take the plaque and advance to the Cherry Bowl in Rockford next week.

Ondrejcak gets a strike here, a very consistent day that ends with a final tally of 900, but that is not enough to make the cut for state. The senior can hold her head high after a great season as she and Zatloukal are the first Warriors to advance to sectionals since 2018.

Oswego dominated the regional round last week and continue the trend here behind Lani Breedlove, who is the individual champion at 1385. Amber Lymenstull and Katelyn Watson also finish in the top ten to help the Panthers punch their ticket to state.

Lockport takes the lead late in the morning and hangs on throughout behind bowlers like Morgan LiCausi, Abby Miller and Madelyn Mave to give the Porters the sectional title.

A roll off decides the final state qualifiers

Mya Zatloukal, who joined the Waubonsie program before the season, caps off a great first year on varsity with a 944 series. The junior was a major part of the Warriors improvement this winter.

Lockport, Oswego and Andrew have their state spots locked up, but Richards and Stagg are tied at 5202 after the six games, setting up a two frame roll off! A thrilling way to see who is going to state! It comes down to the final bowlers, Richards trailing but freshman Ulyssa Garcia does her best and gets three straight strikes to put the pressure on Stagg. Junior Arianna Araujo needs just five pins to clinch for her team, and she knocks down nine. Stagg is moving on to state as it’s heartbreak for Richards to wrap up a great weekend of sectional competition.