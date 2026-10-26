Sofia Piater sets a new record in the Neuqua Valley pool

Let’s dive into the Neuqua Valley pool, where Wildcat Sofia Piater races to a new record for our Girls Play of the Week. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Sofia Piater sets a new record in her final conference meet

In the 100-yard backstroke, Piater leaves everyone in the dust and not only takes first place with a time of 56.37 seconds, but the Wisconsin commit also sets a new DVC conference meet record. What a great final conference tournament for Sofia.

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