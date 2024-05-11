Sofia Zeiml breaks The Valley girls lacrosse single game scoring record against Neuqua

It’s senior night for Sofia Zeiml and The Valley girls lacrosse as they welcome Neuqua Valley. The two teams met on Friday with The Valley winning 14-2. The hosts look to improve to 4-1 in conference play while the Wildcats are in search of DVC win number two. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Zeiml and Naomi Winiarski score for The Valley and Neuqua

The Valley wastes no time as senior Sofia Zeiml sprints into the Wildcat zone and she flings the ball past the goalie to get a 1-0 lead just 12 seconds into the match.

Shortly after, Wildcats senior Naomi Winiarski takes the ball up the middle and to the right side before shooting right over the shoulder of the goalie to tie the match 1-1.

It is hard to keep up with Zeiml, though, as she flies past the Wildcats to bounce in her second goal.

The back-and-forth continues in the first quarter as Winiarski speeds down the field to find Addison Tedrow in front of the goal. Tedrow turns and shoots to keep the Wildcats within one.

Zeiml again is in a dangerous spot but she elects to pass to fellow senior Bridget Seago who extends the Valley lead to 4-2.

The Valley is in full control to close the first quarter

The Valley starts to take control with Seago behind the net. She finds a cutting Zeiml, who puts in her fifth goal of the first quarter; the Valley now leads 6-2. Zeiml ends up with 6 goals in the first quarter alone.

All the momentum has gone the way of the Valley as Sophia Morgan sprints down and scores right before the buzzer of the first quarter. The Valley go on a 6-1 run to end the first quarter.

Flash forward now to the second quarter, the Valley leads 11-5 and Zeiml has 7 goals, she promptly makes it 8 and extends the Valley lead.

Into the second half, The Valley work the ball around the top of the Wildcat zone before Zeiml cuts in to score her 10th goal of the game.

Shortly after, Morgan connects again with Zeiml for her 11th. The Valley leads 15-6. Zeiml broke the all-time scoring record for the team last month as she eclipsed 187 goals. Now, she finds herself just shy of the single-game scoring record.

After a timeout, Morgan assesses her options. A screen arrives for Zeiml as she frees herself open, and then easily whips it in to break the single-game scoring record. She ends with 14 goals on the night as The Valley takes down Neuqua 20-7.