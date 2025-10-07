Piater Twins share success with Neuqua Valley swimming

The Piater twins are making a splash at Neuqua Valley High School, setting their team up for success while earning records along the way. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

Identical looks, identical talent in the pool

Twin sisters Carolina and Sophia Piater are two powerhouse members of the Wildcats swim team, which claimed the top spot in the DuPage Valley Conference last year. Their swimming skills and their similarity often earn them some special recognition at the pool.

“I think it’s so fun. I think it’s cool how it’s me and Sophia. We’re not only just twins, but we are also tall. So we stand out. I love watching people’s faces being like, Oh my gosh, like, they’re so tall. But then they’re like, oh my gosh, there are two of us. Because a lot of times people say, good job to me, but I wasn’t the one who swam, so I just think it’s fun,” said Carolina Piater

Now in their junior seasons, the freestyle specialists already have numerous victories to their names as they reach for new heights this fall.

“Because we do different events, it’s fun to support each other. So if I have a bad race, I’m just going to ignore that and then focus on her race and tell her that she’s got this. If we compete against each other in the like the 100 free, for example, then yeah, it’s fun, you know, because it’s twin vs twin who’s going to win,” said Sophia Piater

Piater twins shine while swimming in different events

Sophia is more of a sprinter, swimming shorter events like the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, while Carolina swims long distances in the 200 free and 500 free, with both athletes participating in the 200 and 400 free relays. Their performance in the water has helped Neuqua Valley to an undefeated start in DVC meets this fall, with the postseason just around the corner.

For first-year head coach Chris Ranallo, the twins provide dual production that makes life easier for someone taking over a historically strong program.

“You look at the history of this school and you look at the history specifically of the swim team, and it’s tremendous. It’s recognized within the community. It’s noticeable by all means. And when you have both those twins come in like that and just the presence that they have, it is phenomenal. I think that you look at both of them of how far they’ve come from freshman year to even now as juniors, and both of them are swimming with so much confidence this year,” said Neuqua Valley varsity girls swimming head coach Chris Ranallo.

The Piater twins have been swimming since they were three years old, and competing all three of their years at Neuqua. Qualifying for state in multiple events at sectionals last year gave them both that competitive experience, but the Piater twins’ impact goes beyond their performance in the pool.

“Just the chemistry and the sportsmanship that they bring to this program is tremendous. You know, it’s tough to find, you know, a lot of individuals out there that have a lot of those qualities, and swimmers specifically, and both Caroline and Sophie have those,” said Coach Ranallo

Supporting the team and supporting each other in the water

“We can tell each other anything because we always trust each other in the pool. So if one of us had a bad meet, we know we could trust to talk to that person. But I think because these are some different things, I think it’s just fun to see each other advance when we sometimes don’t get to see each other training because we’re in different groups. But I think it’s pretty fun to see each other swim,” said Carolina

“Nothing is really that personal. So just focus on yourself, and also focus on the team, focus on supporting each other, being there for the girls, and just working hard. Because without hard work, you can’t succeed sometimes,” said Sophia

Sophia and Carolina are both training to place in the top five this season and want their name on the record board before their time at Neuqua Valley comes to an end. Some lighthearted sibling rivalries can help spark that competitive spirit.

“Sometimes my dad likes to place a bet. Whoever wins gets something. So it’s kind of it’s competitive like that, but it’s it’s all fun,” said Sophia. “Because we just needed a little push, my dad from the stands would say, I’ll bet whoever wins gets money. And then we would make a deal and say, okay, you can win this one if I win the next one.”

