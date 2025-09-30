Todd Holmberg surprised with recognition for two decades with Naperville Central volleyball

Todd Holmberg, A longtime Naperville Central assistant volleyball coach, recently stepped out on the court to a surprise honor. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“For the past 34 years, Mr. Todd Holmberg has been contributing to the volleyball program here…” read the announcer of a recent volleyball match at Naperville Central. Todd Holmberg was greeted with applause as he accepted the recognition for the difference he’s made in many athletes’ lives through the years, as he prepares to step into retirement at the end of the school year.

He first came to the school in the early ‘90s as a student teacher and was soon hired as a social studies teacher. But when he’s not in the classroom, he’s on the court, as an assistant coach for the girls’ varsity volleyball program. Holmberg started with the group 20 seasons ago, signing on as the coach for the freshman B-team. Later, when there was a need for an assistant coach on the varsity team, he stepped up.

Todd Holmberg was surprised and recognized for his coaching and teaching

Bri Isaacson was the varsity head coach at the time and led the charge for Naperville Central to two state championships in 2005 and 2007.

“And it was a fun run. Some of the girls that actually played on my freshman team earlier on were on the ‘07 state championship team, which was fun to see them sort of progress from, you know, kids that were, you know, at that time barely making the program to being a starter on a, on a team that, you know, won a state championship,.” Holmberg said.”

Current varsity head coach Eric Kaisling says Holmberg’s help with the team through the years has been critical.

“When he retires at the end of the year, I will be happy for him. But I will also be dramatically devastated. Because that means I’m going to have to find someone to fill that hole. And I don’t know if there’s a single person that could do what he does,” Kaisling said. Seeing Todd Holmberg surprised and honored was a priority, and Kaisling organized the special surprise ceremony, putting together an alumni game with former members from the boys and girls volleyball programs. On the same night that the Redhawks played, they had a pickup game of their own, all while catching up with their old teammates and coaches.

There was also a slideshow featuring players from Holmberg’s time with the Redhawks, and the presentation of an award of appreciation. He was both grateful, and humbled by the tributes.

A legacy of leadership across two decades

“It was a huge surprise. You know, you’re not ready for people to acknowledge what you did. Right. Because you don’t do it for those things. You do it for the kids,” said Holmberg. Reflecting on his career, Holmberg hoped that he’d left a positive mark on his athletes.

“I think a coach should help kids achieve things that they didn’t think they were capable of,” said Holmberg “And I think through that, right, you can help them be better humans. Most of these kids aren’t going to play collegiate volleyball or professionally. Some do, right, but they’re going to be adults. They’re going to be spouses that are going to be parents, maybe. And I think my job is to help prepare them through challenges, through lessons, through. Through conversations to be better humans.”

