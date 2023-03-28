St. Charles East baseball swings their way past Waubonsie Valley

The high school baseball season is here as Waubonsie Valley comes in with a 2-1-1 record after a recent loss to Oswego East and a tie with York. St. Charles East swings by for a visit as the Saints begin their 2023 season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Saints get swinging early

A St. Charles ball club that won over 25 games a season ago swings right away as Seth Winkler lands this ball just into the outfield and coming home to score is Jake Zitella to give the Saints a 1-0 lead.

Then James Brenna also cracks the bat with his hit just getting down and getting away. Winkler for the Saints comes flying around the diamond and slides his way home to make it 2-0.

Warriors start cooking with the bats

Warriors trail 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning but Ben Ford gets a nice single into right field to kickstart the offense for Waubonsie.

Two men on for Waubonsie and here’s Mason Rigenbach with a grounder that finds its way through. Blake Pietryk crosses home plate to take the goose egg off the board. Warriors trail 3-1.

Now the Warriors get aggressive on defense. Tanner Adkins throws the ball down to second base resulting in Owen Roberts nabbing Sam Frausto with a nice sliding tag at second base.

Visitors keep on swinging

However the Saints keep on marching through in the the field and Brennan makes a nice play at third to get the out at first to end a Waubonsie scoring chance.

Top of the fifth and more is on display from the visiting bats. Clay Jensen hits a single into left field that has Nick Miller crossing home plate to extend the lead for the black and orange.

The first game jitters didn’t seem to be a problem because this Zitella sac fly brings in another runner for the visitors. These big hits help Saint Charles pick up win number one after a 9-3 victory over the Warriors.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!