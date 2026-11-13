St. Charles East boys bowling narrowly tops Naperville North in season opener

A bowling battle in Batavia ensues at Funway Entertainment Center. The Huskies of Naperville North take on St. Charles East. This is the first dual of the 2026 season for North after competing in Naperville Central’s Baker Kickoff Challenge to open the year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Saints sneak out a game one advantage

Clark Surges nails this spare to help give the Fighting Saints a 21-pin advantage after game one.

North doesn’t waste any time answering back. Logan Spencer submits a strike in the opening frame, and Cooper Pisano adds a spare in the third. Spencer finishes game two with a match-high 216. He ends his night with a series total of 535. Pisano tallies a 414 for the visitors.

St. Charles East responds with a pair of one-balls. Jayden Stopka gets his in frame number four, and Surges follows with his fourth strike in a row in the fifth.

The Huskies keep things close

In the same frame. Nicholas Alexandrov of North gets in on the fun with a strike of his own. Alexandrov puts up a 165 in game two and a final series total of 520.

Closing out action for St. Charles in the fifth, Mario Pena dominoes the pins for a spare as part of his 327 series result.

In the last frame, Alex Stanke takes over. Not one, not two, but three strikes in a row. Stanke’s turkey keeps his St. Charles East squad ahead going into the final game of the night, now up by 34 pins. He posts a 187 in the second game and a 517 series count.

In the third game, Spencer gives the Huskies some early momentum with this strike.

The Fighting Saints continue to stay in rhythm. Surges again pumps a 10-pinner in the fifth, and so does Stopka in the sixth. Surges finishes with a 543, Stopka a 554.

Huskie Miles Skinner stares down a triangle of pins. His roll leaves them tumbling to record a spare. Skinner’s night produces a 456.

North’s Jaden Brooks catches fire late in the match. He cashes in with two straight strikes in the eighth and ninth frames. Brooks earns a 455 series score for the blue and orange.

St. Charles East tops Naperville North

The Fighting Saints continue to pour it on. They close the door on the Huskie’s hopes with one-ball rolls from Stanke and Ryne Koors in frames nine and ten. A 517 total for Stanke, while Koors leads all bowlers with a series score of 570.

St. Charles East emerges victorious over Naperville North by a score of 2511-2380. The Huskies’ next match will be against their crosstown rival, the Naperville Central Redhawks, next week at Fox Bowl.

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