St Charles North boys lacrosse defeats Naperville Central

With the regular season in the books, Naperville Central boys lacrosse is ready to begin the postseason with a home contest against St. Charles North. The winner of this 8/9 matchup will advance to the sectional quarterfinals on Monday against top seed Huntley.

Jack Rubly and St. Charles North lacrosse score multiple unanswered to open the IHSA Sectional First Round matchup

After Jack Rubly gave the North Stars a 1-0 lead, Matthew Scarpelli races to the middle of the field and bounces one up and over the goalie’s shoulder. It’s now 2-0 St. Charles North with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.

Just moments later, the North Stars are threatening again. Rubly has an opportunity near the net but Tony Fascia is there to knock it away while taking a hit in the process. He shakes it off, keeping the North Stars lead at 2-0.

Now in the second quarter, St. Charles North is in possession again. Daniel Escaro takes the pass, moves towards the middle and then unleashes a missile that sails into the net. That one makes it 4-0 with eight minutes left in the half.

Following a score by Matthew Benton it’s now 5-0. Rubly attacks from behind the net, gets the edge on the defender, and bounces it in for the score. That’s three goals in one minute of game time. St. Charles North now has a 6-0 lead over Naperville Central.

Owen O’Rear gets Naperville Central boys lacrosse on the board

Fast-forward to the second half, the Redhawks need some momentum. Owen O’Rear takes the pass in the middle of the field, steps forward, and fires a rocket off the crossbar and in. Naperville Central is on the board, it’s 7-1 just a minute into the second half.

St. Charles North advances to play Huntley in the Sectional Quarterfinals

Later in the quarter, the North Stars are back in Redhawk territory. Daniel Connolly surveys the field, and then tosses a pass to Matthew Benton behind the net. He takes the open space in front of him and slings it by the goalie for his second score of the night. That makes it a 10-1 game with 4 minutes left in the third. After a couple more scores, St. Charles North goes on to win 12-4, advancing to the sectional quarterfinals against Huntley.