St. Charles North girls soccer heads to State after beating Naperville Central

Two-seed St. Charles North girls soccer hosts Naperville Central in an IHSA Girls Soccer Super Sectional. Since losing to Waubonsie on April 20, the North Stars are 9-0-1, including a 2-1 win against Wheaton North in the Sectional Final. Seventh-seed Naperville Central holds a 7-0-1 record since losing to Minooka on April 27 and took care of Plainfield North for the Sectional Championship. The Stars beat the Redhawks 4-2 on April 6, but the winner of tonight’s contest will move on to play Fremd in the State Semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

St. Charles North girls soccer opens the game with most of the possession

The North Stars begin the game with most of the possession and have a corner kick here, where the Redhawks clear it out. The Stars keep it in the offensive third and send it down the right wing to Juliana Park. She frees herself up with the dribble and crosses it to Kyra Treanor. The senior volleys it first time, but it just goes wide.

Still in the opening 10 minutes, and St. Charles North is over the free kick. Kayla Floyd riffles one from 30 yards out, and Redhawk goalie Erin Hackett lunges for the save.

Redhawks have chances inside the box but St. Charles North’s defense stands tall

About halfway through the first half, Naperville Central is starting to gain more possession. Becca Ruggiero wins the ball and backheels a pass to Emerson Burke. The freshman cuts inside for a shot, but can’t get enough bend on it, as the ball goes wide. It’s 0-0 with 23 minutes left in the first.

Lauren Thorne passes it to Bella Brozek on the throw-in. Brozek, takes on the entire North Stars defense, showing off the strength inside the box. She can’t hit the shot clean, as the ball goes wide.

Another throw-in for the Redhawks, as Ruggerio sends it to Emma Russell in the box. She fights off the defense, but her falling shot doesn’t have enough power, and North Stars goalie Lauren Korioth makes the save.

About 14 minutes left in the first half, and Central works the ball around. Ruggerio plays a nice ball to Burke, who has some space, but Floyd defends this perfectly. The Senior dispossesses the Redhawk and clears it out.

Minutes later, Laney Stark is running down the right wing for the North Stars. She plays a clever ball inside the box, but can’t find an attacker, as Hackett comes off her line to soak it up.

Burke, Sacek, and Russell work the ball around to put Naperville Central girls soccer in front

Nine minutes left in the first, Burke works the ball to Nicole Sacek, who plays the give-and-go with Russell near the top of the box. Sacek takes a couple of touches, and hits a low left-footed shot into the back of the net! The Redhawks strike first and lead 1-0 at the half.

North Stars open the second half with two goals in four minutes from Julianna Park and Laney Stark

Not even a minute into the second, and St. Charles North is threatening. Stark shakes off the defense and plays a ball to Park at the top of the box. The senior loads up and sends one low past the diving Hackett. The North Stars tie it up at one.

They’re not done there, as the long ball is headed on towards the box by Rian Spaulding. Stark muscles off the defense, and connects for a beautiful strike for the goal! Four minutes into the second half, the North Stars have scored two goals to go in front by one.

St. Charles North girls soccer moves on to the IHSA State Semis against Fremd

The hosts have looked strong defensively in this half, and Carter swings in the corner kick with 14 minutes to go. It gets cleared out of the box, but it finds the foot of Carter again at the top. She lets one fly but hits the crossbar on the attempt. It would be the last big chance for either team, as St. Charles North goes on to defeat Naperville Central 2-1 in the Super Sectionals!

The North Stars advance to the IHSA State Semifinals for the first time since 2012, when they lost in the State final. They will play Fremd on Friday evening at North Central College.