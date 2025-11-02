St. Charles North girls volleyball wins the regional title over Naperville Central

The girls volleyball regional final takes place at Naperville Central High School. The host and DVC champion Redhawks enter the matchup after knocking off Wheaton Warrenville South, while Saint Charles North enters as the number two seed in the sectional after dominating Glenbard East in the semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The North Stars are down by one at the start of the first set. Sidney Wright picks up on Mia McCall’s pass and smacks the ball down to tie the game at 2-2.

The North Stars now lead by one point. However, Naperville Central’s Sophie Riddell jumps up for the kill to tie the game at 3.

Later in the set, North Stars Sidney Wright looks for the tie breaker, but her attempt gets blocked at the net by Redhawk Sophia Svingen. Central goes up by one.

The North Stars pull away in the first set

The North Stars are rounding into form with Amber Czerniak hitting a kill shot to extend the team’s lead to 11-5.

Haley Burgdorf goes for the serve, which turns into an ace . It’s 13-5 North Stars.

With the North Stars lead growing, Sidney Wright looks for the kill. Annabell Kritzer goes for the block with a leap, as the Redhawks earn another point.

While the Redhawks are down by nine points, Caroline Impey and the Hawks are not giving up as she adds to the score with a huge smack on the ball.

The team in blue remains ahead as Mia McCall passes to Haley Burgdorf and delivers another kill for the Stars.

Set point for the team in blue, Amber Czerniak jumps up and fires the ball to Redhawk territory to close out the opening set, 25-13.

The Redhawks start strong in the second set

The Redhawks go to work in set two with Sophia Svingen going for the kill for a 2-1 Central lead.

Now tied at four as the Redhawks hit the ball over the net, but Brynn Hopkins slams the ball down to break the tie for Saint Charles North.

Furthermore, Saint Charles North is delivering once more thanks to Sidney Wright, who delivers a kill to extend the lead for the North Stars.

With the Redhawks down by four points, Naperville Central’s Sophia Svingen finds the pass and hits over the net for a much-needed kill. Naperville Central stays within three.

Later in the set, Burgdorf eyes Mia McCall’s pass, and Burgdorf goes for the kill to score another point for the team in blue.

After a couple of errors from St. Charles North, Sophia Riddell goes for the real score by delivering a kill shot. Saint Charles North still leads the game 19-13.

Now down by 7 for the Redhawks, Alexa Novak passes to Annabell Kritzer to deliver a kill of her own as the Redhawks continue to slowly reel the Stars back in.

Naperville Central is not giving up yet. Caroline Impey jumps for the kill shot and jumps for joy after the ball bounced past the North Stars. But St. Charles still leads 23-17.

St. Charles North puts away the Redhawks to win the regional

Amber Czerniak looks for the kill to close out set two for the North Stars, but her attempt gets blocked by Alexa Novak to keep the season alive for the Redhawks.

Kritzer is on the serve. She hits the ball over the net. Sidney Wright gets up and slams down the kill shot to end the season for the Redhawks. Saint Charles North wins set two with a score of 25-18 and takes home the regional title. The North Stars will go up against Glenbard West in the sectional semis on November 4th.