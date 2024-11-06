St. Charles North sweeps Metea Valley in the girls volleyball sectional semifinal

For a fourth straight season, Metea Valley takes the court for the girls’ volleyball sectional semifinal and is in search of only its second sectional championship appearance in school history. The Mustangs take on St. Charles North, which is eying revenge after being eliminated by the Mustangs in last season’s regional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Maddie Hopkins helps Metea Valley early

The first set favors the Mustangs so far as Maddie Hopkins spikes the ball in a defender’s face for the point.

Then Addison Torain is on to serve and serves up an ace for a 12-9 lead for Metea in the early going.

It’s a slow start for the North Stars, but pick up the pace with Brynn Hopkins, who powers a spike that goes off the opposing player for the kill.

They continue their climb back into it with a rally on the court. Once they hit reset mode, Sidney Wright taps it into the middle of the court for the kill, and the North Stars are down 17-15.

Metea steals a point right back with another ace, this time by Jenna Green, and it’s back to a three-point lead of 19-16.

However, St. Charles claws their way back to tie up, and Haley Burgdorf gives the North Stars the lead with a block.

St. Charles North storms back to take set one

Burgdorf is the North Stars leading killer on the season, and she tallies up another one, which secures a 25-23 set one win for St. Charles North.

The North Stars keep that momentum in the second set. Mustangs send it back, but then Mia McCall sets up Burgdorf for the kill and an 8-3 lead.

The Mustangs start to get back into it as Katie Schuele sets up Ashley Ward for the kill, which brings them to within three.

A couple of possessions later, the Mustangs show they will not go down without a fight. Schuele uses all her might on the kill, and it’s a 16-12 deficit.

Momentum may be on their side for now, but St. Charles North has other plans. That plan is for Ellie Sutter to set up a wall to block the send-back and steal the thunder back.

North Stars move on to the girls volleyball sectional final

THe North Stars remain on lockdown as we hit match point. The Mustangs are doing their best to keep the season alive, but Sidney Wright delivers the knockout punch to end the Mustangs season. St. Charles takes it straight sets and will move to its first sectional final appearance since 2017 as they get set to face powerhouse Benet Academy.

