St. Francis girls cross country wins IHSA 2A Regional and Benet advances

It’s a beautiful Fall day at Katherine Legge Memorial Park for the Girls Cross Country IHSA Regional hosted by Hinsdale South. The top five team scores will head to sectionals next week, and Benet Academy finished first as a team at the 2023 Trinity Regional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy begins the day and looks to repeat at Regional Champions

The gun goes off, as are the runners, with a starting line spread for a total of 69 individual runners across 10 schools. Erin Hinsdale and Elena Mamminga of St. Francis lead the pack. Nazareth Academy’s Kathleen Hardy is nearby, along with Benet’s Delilah Helenhouse.

Through the woods, we go, with St Francis’ Hinsdale and Mamminga still in front, St Laurence’s Kathleen Hardy is in third, with Benet’s Helenhouse a few steps behind. Following one Rosary runner is Benet’s Keira Jenke and Wheaton Academy’s Addie Painter. Benet’s Faye Ferrell is near, with a cluster of Rosary and Wheaton Academy runners rounding it out.

Later on in mile one, Benet’s Helenhouse is within striking distance as the St Francis duo of Hinsdale, and Mamminga are still ahead. Redwing junior Jenke strides to fourth, as Nazareth’s Hardy keeps the pace in fifth.

Erin Hinsdale wins the IHSA Girls Cross Country Hinsdale South Regional

St Francis continues to hold on to the top two spots at mile two. Helenhouse is in third, and Jenke follows suit.

Hinsdale gets the win in Hinsdale, as the St. Francis runner finishes in first with a time of 17 minutes and 16.15 seconds, and her teammate, Mamminga, places under a second behind. Benet’s duo of Helenhouse and Jenke are the next to finish in third and fourth place, respectively. Hardy rounds out the top five for Nazareth, and Wheaton Academy runners Addie Painter, Sydnie Becker, and Charlotte Brown finish in the top 10. Benet’s Ferrell places ninth, and teammate Aniela Gaudio gets 21st.

St. Francis wins the Hinsdale South Regional, while Wheaton Academy, Benet, Nazareth, and Rosary finish in the top five and earn a place at next week’s sectionals.