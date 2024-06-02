St. Ignatius boys lacrosse defeats Neuqua Valley in the IHSA third place game

St. Ignatius boys lacrosse and Neuqua Valley square off in the IHSA third place game, on a rainy day at Hinsdale Central. The Wildcats enter after falling to Glenbard West, while the Wolfpack lost to Lake Forest. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jonah Fank helps give Neuqua a three goal lead but the Wolfpack tie it up to close the first

Wildcats are up by one at the start as Julian Silva gets the ball near the crease. The sophomore scores to make it 2-0.

Now up 3-1, Jonah Frank is on the run, shielding off the defender before fighting inside for the score! The Wildcats are up 4-1 with about seven minutes left in the first.

The Wolfpack are setting up shop, as Richard Moran throws a bouncer past the goalie. It’s the first of four straight goals as St. Ignatius goes up by one.

Frank gets the pass along the right flank, and he gets to work to free himself open for the shot. He ties the game at five as the first quarter comes to a close.

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse leads 9-8 after a back-and-forth first half

St. Ignatius gets to work as Miles Mann plows through the Wildcats and scores off a nice shot to give them a one goal lead.

The Wildcats try to respond as Cary George passes to Jonah Frank, but Brody Netzky denies the shot.

The Ostendorf’s provide a spark for Neuqua, as Jonathan Ostendorf passes to his brother Gavin Ostendorf for the goal. They lead 7-6.

This time Jonathan gets in on the goal-scoring fun, as he runs in from the left and one in to make it 8-7 with four minutes left until halftime.

More action comes in from Cary George as he fakes and charges in to score, making it a 9-7 game for Neuqua.

Drew Tedrow and Mason Rathell defend this shot for Neuqua, as Kevin Conroy tries to score from a tough angle, but Wildcat Owen Barth saves it. Neuqua leads 9-8 at halftime.

St. Ignatius boys lacrosse starts to pull ahead in the third quarter against Neuqua

About two minutes in, the wolfpack work the ball around the horn. Miles Mann gets it on the right side and scores off the nice shot. St. Ignatius is finding some momentum this quarter.

Conroy now has it for the Wolfpack as he gets open off a move, and throws it right past the Wildcats for the goal! It’s 12-10 St. Ignatius.

Richard Moran is on the run as he muscles toward the goal and rips one past the goalie. The Wolfpack leads 14-10 at the end of the third.

Neuqua adds a couple more but St. Ignatius wins the IHSA boys lacrosse third place game

Moran is at work once more as he fights his way inside and rifles it in for the score, giving the Wolfpack a seven-goal lead.

Neuqua Valley would add on a few more to close it, but a strong second half propels St. Ignatius to the 17-12 victory in the third-place game. The Wildcats take fourth place, for the second time in two years.