St. Ignatius takes top spot and Benet advances at the Hinsdale South girls Cross Country Sectional

We’re back at Katherine Legge Park for the Girls Cross Country IHSA Sectional Championship hosted by Hinsdale South. Benet Academy looks to improve on their third-place finish last week in the Regional Championship. The Redwings build momentum with the state meet next week at Detweiller Park in Peoria. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy pushes for a strong start with Helenhouse in the front

The gun goes off, and the Benet Redwings look set to make a strong start early on here at Katherine Legge Park.

As we hit the woods here on the first lap, Annika Swan of St. Ignatius leads the pack, followed by her teammate Allison Shutler. The St. Francis trio of Elena Mamminga, Erin Hinsdale, and Margaret Andrzejewski are right there. Benet’s Delilah Helenhouse is not far behind, as she is among the top 5 runners. Fellow Redwings Keira Jenke and Faye Ferrell are in the middle of the pack, with a flurry of runners to round it out.

Later on in mile one, St. Ignatius Swan remains in the lead, but Benet’s Helenhouse is right behind in second. Shutler of St. Ignatius is third, followed by the St. Francis duo of Hinsdale and Mamminga, who are fourth and fifth, respectively. Juliana Gamboa of Fenwick and Emily Stecky of DePaul College Prep are not far behind, and Redwings Ferrell and Jenke keep pushing to stay within striking distance.

St. Ignatius runs away with the Girls Cross Country Sectional title

In mile two, both Swan and Shutler of St. Ignatius are in front, while Benet’s Helenhouse drops to third. Gamboa of Fenwick, DePaul College Preps Stecky, and Benet’s Ferrell remain in the top 10, while St. Ignatius duo Elle and Greta Sheaffer are on the outside looking in.

A the runners push towards the finish line, it’s Swan of St. Ignatius who is your winner with a time of 16 minutes and 37.83 seconds. Finishing second is Mamminga of St. Francis. Benet’s Helenhouse ends in third, Shutler of St. Ignatius in fourth, and Erin Hinsdale of St. Francis rounds out the top 5. Benet’s Ferrell ends the day in 12th place, and Jenke gets 15th. Aniela Gaudio ends the race in 37th for the Redwings.

St. Ignatius wins the Sectional Championship with a score of 45, while DePaul College Prep, St. Francis, Benet Academy, and Wheaton Academy round out the top five. Nazareth Academy and Fenwick are the final teams to punch their ticket to state next week.