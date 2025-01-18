St. Patrick boys hoops stuns Benet on the road

The Benet Academy Redwings have been flying high this season and they take a 16-2 record into a conference clash with the visiting St. Patrick Shamrocks. The Shamrocks look to take down Benet after losing by double digits in both of last season’s contests. It’s no easy feat, though, as the Redwings have a 41-3 record in the East Suburban Catholic Conference since 2022. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

St. Patrick jumps in front 10-2 but Benet quickly makes it a one-point game

On the first possession, Elijah Breland drives and dishes to RJ McPartlin, who pump fakes and scores for the early lead.

Up 7-2, McPartlin can’t find anything down low, so he kicks it to Cooper Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh calmly shakes a Benet defender and nails his second three of the game. He celebrates towards the Benet bench as the Redwings call timeout.10-2 St. Pats.

Benet isn’t fazed, though; Jayden Wright spots up from deep to claw back within 4.

On the next possession, Blake Fagbemi finds Ryan Walsh in the corner, and he drills it to cut the St. Pats lead to 12-11. St. Pats lead by one after the first quarter.

Back and forth in the second and Benet leads at halftime

In the second quarter, St. Pats operate against the zone as McPartlin finds Nevaeh Hawkins for a layup, 19-18 St. Pats with 5 minutes left in the half.

A St. Pats layup is no good, but McPartlin grabs the board, turns, and delivers a hook shot with a nice touch, 21-18 St. Patrick as they continue to rebound well.

It’s all tied late in the quarter as St. Patrick try to drain the clock down. Wright steals a lazy pass and takes it down for a layup. Benet lead 25-23 at halftime.

Here’s Breland going to work in the third quarter. Wright goes under a screen, and it proves fatal as Breland hits from deep to take back the lead.

A Benet three attempt just seconds later finds nothing but air and Breland is off to the races. A quick pull-up drops in, and St. Patrick takes a 34-30 lead with 3:44 left in the third quarter as the Redwings call timeout.

Trailing by one, Fagbemi finds the 7-footer Colin Stack for an alley-oop to take back the lead. Benet lead 38-37 at the end of the third quarter.

ESCC contest goes down to the final seconds

The great assists don’t end in the fourth, as Fagbemi rifles one to Daniel Pauliukonis for a 40-39 lead a minute into the quarter.

Here’s an example of a hard-fought possession: Anthony Favia’s layup is no good, but the Shamrocks corral it. Kavanaugh makes the extra pass to the corner, and this time Favia converts to take a 42-40 lead. The possession took a minute off the clock.

Shamrocks up 47-44, Fagbemi gets a steal, and the Redwings are off and running. His nice no-look pass sets up Edvardas Stasys and the sophomore cuts the deficit to 1. 47-46 with 1:20 left in the game.

Trying to run down some clock and seal the game, Kavanaugh gets his pocket picked by Michael Doyle, the senior tries to take the lead but is fouled. He will have two shots to try and put Benet ahead. Here’s to tie it. And he makes it! 47-47 with 46 seconds left. His go-ahead shot just rims out and St. Patrick takes over.

They decide not to use a timeout as Favia brings the ball up, working against Wright. He bumps up against him, working to his left side. He swings to Cavanaugh, and Cavanaugh finds Breland at the top of the arc. Breland almost loses it as he tries to cross over but gets it back. And here is the speed of Breland: he turns the corner, and Stack’s block attempt is too late; Breland scores his 2oth point of the game to go ahead 49-47 with 23 seconds left. This game is getting the finish it deserves.

Benet needs a bucket and Pauliukonis gets an open look. But his shot is short and Hawkins secures the board.

St. Patrick boys basketball defeats Benet after a Redwing technical for calling a timeout they didn’t

Hawkins makes the first free throw but misses the second, opening an opportunity for Benet. With just 10 seconds left, Fagbemi finds Walsh in the corner, but his tying three is no good. Pauliukonis cuts it to 1 with 3 seconds left and Benet calls timeout. But they have no more timeouts! Calling for a timeout you don’t have is a technical foul! St. Patrick will shoot two free throws and regain possession.

After making one of the free throws, St. Patrick goes to inbound and Maurice Neeley is wide open for a layup. St. Patrick secure a 53-49 upset win against Benet, their first victory against the Redwings since 2019. 20 points from Breland led the way. Benet falls to 16-3 on the year.