Stefanski sets faceoff record and Neuqua boys lacrosse defeats North for DVC title

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse takes on Naperville North in a big DVC matchup. The Wildcats are 2-0 in DVC action with victories against The Valley and Naperville Central. The Huskies are also 2-0 in the DVC with victories over the same two opponents. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

North scores opening two goals, but Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse responds with six straight

The Huskies hold an early lead and look to add to the total. Dylan Kaiman applies the pressure on Cats’ goalie, Brady Elliot. Kaiman knocks the ball free and recovers the ground ball before finding Jacob Springer for the score as the Huskies lead 2-0.

Early on, both teams play very tough defense as the offense has to work hard to find the net. In space, Jonah Frank dodges his defender before finding Benjamin Stefanski for the goal to tie the game at 2-2.

After the early 2-0 deficit, Neuqua’s offense goes on a 5-0 run. Frank runs behind the goal before breaking down his defender as he runs to the other side and jumps in front of the goal for the score. The Cats lead 6-2 going into the second quarter.

Stefanski sets the Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse record for the most faceoffs won in a career

Three minutes into the second quarter, Stefanski wins the faceoff and finds Will Beaman with a lot of room in front of him. Beaman’s shot bounces past the Husky defense and finds the back of the net as Neuqua is on a 9-0 run. Stefanski also sets a new school record for most faceoffs won.

Needing to put an end to the Neuqua scoring spree, North’s Millar Camp speeds past his defender and sneaks his shot past the goalie for the much-needed Husky score.

Despite the goal from North, the scoring continues for Neuqua with the first half winding down. Stefanski passes it to Frank, who steps into his shot, getting it to roll past two North defenders for the score. At the end of the first half, Neuqua Valley leads 11-3.

Wildcats keep on scoring and finish the DVC season 3-0

Early in the third quarter, North is looking to climb back into this one. Springer throws to Logan Francouer for the point. North trails 11-4.

Throughout the quarter, the Huskies turn up the intensity as they continue to cut into the lead. Springer finds Kaiman through the Neuqua defense for the score. The lead is cut in half as Neuqua leads 12-6 with less than a minute remaining in the third.

Looking to close the quarter out strong, Jonathan Ostendorf speeds down the field before finding Julian Silva, who scores through the contact. The Wildcats lead 13-6 going into the fourth.

A minute into the final quarter, the Cats’ offense looks to keep the scoring going as Frank buries another shot past the Husky defense.

Moments later, North gets the stop on the defensive end and looks to score quickly. Frank checks Griffin Jurjovec and recovers the ground ball. Frank attacks the Husky defense and gets his fourth goal of the night.

Neuqua Valley gets the conference victory over Naperville North, 15-6, to finish the DVC regular season with a perfect 3-0 record.