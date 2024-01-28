Stevenson dance wins the IHSA Class 3A State Finals

Stevenson dance finished the prelims in first before the IHSA Class 3A State finals at Grossinger Motors Arena. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville area schools advance to the prelims but only one makes it to the finals

Four local teams advanced to the big stage in Bloomington. Benet Academy fell just shy of qualification in class 2A while Metea Valley missed the cut in 3A. Naperville North and Neuqua Valley punched their tickets, while Naperville Central topped them all as the sectional champions. Waubonsie Valley took third in the 3A Fieldcrest sectional, securing a spot at state as well.

However, following the Friday preliminary rounds, only Naperville North was one of the 12 teams moving on to the finals after an eighth-place finish with a score of 88.82. St. Charles East and Barrington sat just behind Stevenson.

In the final round on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 12 schools competed with their routines. Downers Grove South took 12th place with a score of 85.88.

Andrew took 11th with a score of 86.84.

Naperville North Dance continues to be a top 10 program in the state

The lone area school to advance to the finals is Naperville North, which followed last year’s performance with an 87.72, for 10th place overall. They’ve placed in the top 10 in the last four IHSA competitions.

Coming in ninth place is Bartlett with an 89.82.

Maine South takes 8th place with a 90.58.

York takes 7th with a score of 90.66.

Lyons Township gets past York into 6th with a score of 90.98.

Fremd improves from 11th in the prelims to fifth place with a 92.32. The most significant jump of any school from Friday to Saturday.

St Charles East just missed out on the top three with a 94.33.

Lake Park, Barrington, and Stevenson dance once again make up the top three at the IHSA State finals

Lake Park qualified fourth on Friday but improved to take home hardware with a 94.82 from the judges, good for 3rd place in the event from the defending champs.

The final two places were decided by the thinnest of margins, as Barrington took second with 96.24. It’s their second year in a row finishing as runner-ups.

That left Stevenson in first place with a 96.34. Their routine scored the second highest out of any classes as they rounded out the top three with the same schools as last year’s competition.