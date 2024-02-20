Stevenson hockey knocks Neuqua Valley out of the Blackhawk Cup in overtime

Neuqua Valley hockey enters the Blackhawk Cup in the round of 32 as the 13th seed. They faceoff against the 20th seeded Stevenson Patriots. The winner will play 4th seeded Glenbrook North in the next round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Stevenson comes out firing in the first period scoring three

We start the game not even 40 seconds in. Connor Ponticelli drops the puck back to Sean Yurkov who fires on net beating Aidan Wysoglad blocker side. Stevenson takes an early 1-0 lead.

Five minutes later and the Patriots are on a power play. The puck finds Jonathan Outschoorn in the slot who scores on the one time effort. Stevenson doubles their lead now up by two.

Neuqua looking for an offensive chance. Jacob Deutsch brings the puck in over the blue line taking a shot on net that rings off of the post. Wildcats still down by two.

Seven minutes left in the period and Neuqua is on a power play. Sahil Bari flips the puck back to Martin Done who has a shot from the point that finds the back of the net. Neuqua cuts the lead in half now down 2-1.

Stevenson’s turn on the power play. Sean Yurkov gets the puck in the right circle finding Connor Ponticelli right in front of the net who restores the Patriots two goal lead. Stevenson goes into the second period with a 3-1 lead.

Neuqua and Stevenson both score in the second; Patriots lead 4-2 going into the third

Midway through the second, Stevenson has the puck in the o-zone. Cameron Hemphill picks up a loose puck carrying it into the slot taking a quick wrist shot on net that beats Wysoglad glove side. The Patriots go up 4-1.

Just under two minutes to go in the second and the Patriots are back on the power play. However, Jacob Deutsch chases a dump in putting a backhand pass out in front to Jack Boehmke who scores a short handed goal.

Stevenson looking for one last chance in the period. Bryan Wojdelko skates onto a loose puck springing him to a breakaway but quick to shut down the chance is Grady Sulkin. Neuqua trails 4-2 going into the third.

Neuqua Valley scores twice in the third period to force overtime

Just 54 seconds into the third period. Jacob Deutsch toe drags past a defender shooting high glove side that finds twine. Neuqua is now down by just one.

Under ten minutes to play now and the Wildcats have a power play. Chase Rosenberg has a shot from the point that is deflected out in front to Jack Boehmke who bats the puck into the net. Neuqua comes back from three down to tie this game up at four.

The Patriots look to get that lead right back. Van Bickers skates in and into the slot taking a shot that is saved by Sulkin who then makes another save on Bickers to keep the game tied. We head into overtime all knotted at four.

Stevenson hockey upsets Neuqua Valley with an overtime winner from Ponticelli

A couple of minutes into the overtime. Van Bickers has a shot from the point that deflects off of Connor Ponticelli and into the net.

Stevenson holds on to upset Neuqua Valley in overtime by a score of 5-4. The Patriots move onto the round of 16 against Glenbrook North.

