Strong defense helps Waubonsie Valley softball take down Metea Valley

After a close loss to Naperville Central the day before, Waubonsie Valley takes the field twenty-four hours later to resume the second half of conference play, welcoming Metea Valley. The Mustangs piggyback in searching for revenge after an 8-7 loss to the green and gold on April 10th. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Mustangs swing right away with Elena Gonzalez grounding her hit right into dead center for a lead-off single.

The Mustangs load up the bases, but Warrior pitcher Molly Quinn displays a solid curveball to strike out the side and prevent the Mustangs from getting on the board.

The Warriors take their turn to bat with Samantha Hughes flying one out to center, but Raymna Miller makes the play for the out.

Both defenses stand tall in the early frames with Quinn throwing to Lily Elsea at first base for the out.

Dezirae Kelly gets the bats swinging for Waubonsie

Warrior bats come alive in the second inning with Dezirae Kelly getting a favorable bounce on a base hit.

Later in the second inning Aislee Morgan delivers with a ground ball that allows Kelly to spring across home plate for a 1-0 Warrior lead.

Metea Valley comes to the plate in the third, but Grace Riggs snags Gonzalez’s liner to keep the bases empty.

In the fourth inning, Kelly steps up this time with an RBI single up the middle. Addison Powell dashes home to make it 2-0 Waubonsie Valley.

The Mustangs look to get anything going on offense, but Morgan and Elsea have other plans by pulling a two-for-one special on the double play to keep it a two-run game.

Mustangs make the seventh inning interesting

Metea with a final chance to break through as we head into the seventh inning. Sydney Eakin keeps their hopes alive thanks to a singles to center.

Maielle Ernser gives the Mustangs their first score of the day as her RBI single allows Ernser to cross the plate and it’s a one-run game at 2-1.

Molly Quinn with a complete game helps Waubonsie Valley softball pick up a win

Two on for Metea with Grace Feeley up, but she chops to Aislee Morgan who throws to Elsea at first, and that’s the ball game. Molly Quinn pitches a complete game and the Warriors win 2-1 over the Mustangs and snap an eight-game losing streak.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.