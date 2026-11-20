It’s time for the Neuqua Valley girls basketball home opener as they look to defend their court against Glenbard West. The Wildcats look to bounce back after a tough road loss to Glenbard South. On the other side of the court, the Hilltoppers look to keep their momentum rolling after their win over Conant. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Glenbard West gets an early edge

Trailing by a basket early, Quinn Sigal, back from last season’s ACL tear, brings the ball up for the Wildcats. Sigal passes to Abigail Dulinsky, who knocks down the catch-and-shoot three-pointer to give the Cats a 5-4 lead.

Later, the Hilltoppers respond to the Wildcats’ three with one of their own as senior Ellie Noble drains a deep triple.

On the next possession for Neuqua, Abigail Dulinsky can’t knock down the three-pointer; however, Vlera Maliqi comes up with the rebound and lays it in.

Nearing the end of the quarter, the shot clock is off as the Hilltoppers look to retake the lead. Ellie Noble attacks the Wildcat defense and knocks down the midrange jump shot. At the end of the first, the Hilltoppers lead 10-8.

Into the second, Hilltopper Ellie Noble continues her impressive start as she converts on the fadeaway jump shot.

Looking to put an end to the Glenbard West run, the Neuqua offense goes to Abigail Dulinsky, who attacks the basket and floats it over the Hilltopper defense.

Neuqua battles back

The Hilltopper offense continues to fire on all cylinders as Katie Meehan finds Ellie Noble for another catch-and-shoot three beyond the arc. The Hilltoppers lead 25-12 with under three minutes remaining until halftime.

Late in the quarter, the Wildcats look to go into the break with momentum as Quinn Sigal gives it to Kensington Chong, who knocks down the contested three-point shot. Going into halftime, the Hilltoppers lead 29-19.

In the third quarter, Neuqua Valley shows off good ball movement as Quinn Sigal dishes to junior Vlera Maliqi in the corner for three.

Moments later, West’s Nina Hendricksen comes up with the steal and passes to Sophia Evans, who converts the layup through the tough Neuqua defense.

After a big stop on defense, the Wildcats look to push the pace as Vlera Maliqi passes it up to Abigail Dulinsky in transition, who walks the ball beyond the arc and drills the three in transition to force a Hilltopper timeout.

The Hilltoppers top Neuqua

With under a minute remaining in the third, the West offense looks to extend the lead going into the fourth as Ellie Noble continues to show off the range with another three.

The shot clock is off, and the Wildcats look to cut the lead down to one basket going into the fourth. The Hilltoppers double Wildcat Abigail Dulinsky; however, Dulinsky finds Vlera Maliqi, who banks in the three to beat the buzzer! The Hilltoppers lead by just one, 37-36.

Halfway through the fourth, Hilltopper Sophia Evans keeps the possession alive as the offense looks to reset. Katie Meehan passes the rock inside to Evan,s who banks in the layup through traffic.

The Wildcats struggle to find offense in the final quarter. Kensington Chong dishes the ball inside to Quinn Sigal, who gets blocked,d but Sigal follows her shot and scoops it up and in. The Wildcats trail 47-38 with just over a minute to play.

After the steal on the Wildcat inbound pass, Hilltopper Ellie Noble recovers the loose ball and turns on the jets as she converts on the layup in transition. Glenbard West secures the victory over Neuqua Valley, 51-38.

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